Caregivers series begins Oct. 12

ISU Extension and Outreach is offering Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program for caregivers who provide care for a spouse, parent or friend with a chronic condition such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

The telehealth series is scheduled from 7-8:30 p.m. for six Tuesdays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16.

Thirty-nine percent of all adult Americans are caring for an adult with a chronic health condition. Caregiving can be a stressful responsibility leading to poor health, mental distress and less life satisfaction for the caregiver. It can be challenging for caregivers to find the support that they need, says Malisa Rader, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

According to the press release, the program provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving.

“The virtual series will provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself,” Rader said.

The program costs $40 per person and registration can be found online.

“Caregivers who thrive, rather than just survive, understand that by taking care of themselves they are better able to provide meaningful care,” said Rader, who specializes in family life issues.

To learn more, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/ptc.

Contact human sciences specialist Malisa Rader at mrader@iastate.edu or 515-708-0622 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0