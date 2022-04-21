Care Connections offers opportunity for mental health, disability assistance

On behalf of the Care Connections of Northern Iowa Regional Governing Board, CEO Melissa Loehr has announced the issuance of a Request for Proposals.

It is a one-time impact grant opportunity of up to $300,000 per proposal for a minimum distribution of $1 million, according to a press release.

The six areas of focus for submitted proposals are: immediate access to care for mental health needs; access improvement to children's mental health services; evidence-based practice implementation or expansion; accessibility and service improvement for service providers; services for homeless individuals with mental health needs; workforce shortage strategies.

Responses to this RFP should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on May 13. To review the RFP and requirements, visit www.ccnia.org. For questions, contact Melissa Loehr at mloehr@ccnia.org.

Care Connections of Northern Iowa is a mental health and disability services region serving Clay, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago, and Worth Counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0