Care Connections offers limited opportunity for mental, disability assistance

On behalf of the Care Connections of Northern Iowa Regional Governing Board, CEO Melissa Loehr has announced the issuance of a Request for Proposals. It is a one-time impact grant opportunity of up to $300,000 per proposal for a minimum distribution of $1 million.

The six areas of focus for submitted proposals are: 1) immediate access to care for mental health needs, 2) access improvement to children's mental health services, 3) evidence-based practice implementation or expansion, 4) accessibility and service improvement for service providers, 5) services for homeless individuals with mental health needs, and 6) workforce shortage strategies.

Responses to this RFP should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on May 13. To review the RFP and requirements, visit www.ccnia.org. For questions, contact Melissa Loehr at mloehr@ccnia.org.

Care Connections of Northern Iowa is a mental health and disability services region serving Clay, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago, and Worth Counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0