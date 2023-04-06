Care Connections of Northern Iowa (CCNIA) is a mental health and disability services region. This is a government entity comprised of Clay, Kossuth, Osceola, Palo Alto, Winnebago, and Worth Counties. The Region sets priorities and funding priorities for mental health and disability services for children and adults, as required by Iowa Law. The mission of CCNIA is to support improved access to behavioral healthcare through local resources for people with mental illness and intellectual disabilities.

On behalf of the Care Connections Regional Governing Board, CEO Melissa Loehr is pleased to announce the issuance of a Request for Proposals. This will be to offer a one-time Impact Grant Opportunity of up to $300,000 per proposal for a minimum distribution of one million $1 million.

The six focus areas for submitted proposals are immediate access to care for mental health needs, improved access to children’s mental health services, evidence-based practice implementation or expansion, accessibility, facility improvement for service providers, services for individuals with mental health needs experiencing homelessness, and workforce shortage strategies.