Candlelight mystery tours creep into Osage

Candlelight mystery tours are coming to the Mapletown Manor in Osage.

The public is invited inside during the Halloween season for an exciting and eerie twist to historic home tours. The Manor will be dimly lit and you'll wander the halls with just a battery operated candle to light the way. Discover mysteries throughout the house and locate clues in various rooms. Enjoy Victorian treats and leave with a goody bag of sweets! The Cellar Shop will also be open during these events.

The tour is kid friendly and not a gory haunted house. Stairs are required for tours and shop. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $8 per adult and $5 per child under 12.

Candlelight Mystery Tours will take place 5-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22;

The Manor will be a participating location for Ghouls Day Out, a Chamber event, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23. The Cellar Shop will be open from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Candlelight Mystery Tours will run from 5-8:30 p.m.

Candlelight Mystery Tours will run from 5-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, and Candlelight Mystery Tours and Trick or Treat at the Manor from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Mapletown Manor is located at 119 North 4th Street in Osage. For more information, contact www.MapletownManor.com, MapletownManor@outlook.com, or call Hollie Zajicek at 515-447-6560.

