Candidate filing period changes announced for Hancock County election

The Hancock County Auditor’s Office has announced that due to federal litigation, the filing period has changed for candidates.

For candidates wishing to run as non-party political organization or nomination by petition for the partisan County offices of board of supervisors (two seats), attorney, recorder, or treasurer and non-partisan offices of township trustee or clerk, the filing period has changed to Aug 8- 31 at 5 p.m.

Hospital trustees, Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners and agricultural Extension council members last day to file nomination papers is Aug 31 at 5 p.m.

For more information regarding the filing periods or questions regarding filing for the general election, persons may contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163 or visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov.