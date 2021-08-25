Candidate filing for Hancock County Nov. 2 election is now through Sept. 16

The filing period for candidates running for the Nov. 2 city and school election in Hancock County is Aug. 23 through Sept. 16.

Candidates interested in filing for the school election will file with the school secretary of the respective school. The filing deadline for the school election is Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. with the school secretary.

Candidates in Hancock County interested in filing for the city election will file with the Hancock County Auditor’s office. The filing deadline for the city Election is Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. with the Hancock County Auditor’s office.

Questions may be directed to the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.

