Calvin Aberg named U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate

Calvin Aberg, a graduating senior at Forest City High School, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. schools in the year 2020. Up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are selected in May based on their accomplishments in academics, leadership, the arts and school or community service.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C. for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.

Aberg is the son of Brent and Robin Aberg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0