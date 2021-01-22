 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Callie King named to dean's list
0 comments

Callie King named to dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Callie King

Callie King was named to the fall of 2020 Marshall University dean's list.

 Jason W. Selby Press News

According to a press release from Marshall University, Callie King has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester of 2020.

King is a 2020 graduate of Osage Community High School. She is the daughter of Joe and Dena King

The Marshall University dean's list recognizes undergraduate students achieving a 3.3 grade point average or higher for 12 graded hours in the semester.

Marshall is located in Huntington, W.V.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News