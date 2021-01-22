Callie King named to dean's list

According to a press release from Marshall University, Callie King has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester of 2020.

King is a 2020 graduate of Osage Community High School. She is the daughter of Joe and Dena King

The Marshall University dean's list recognizes undergraduate students achieving a 3.3 grade point average or higher for 12 graded hours in the semester.

Marshall is located in Huntington, W.V.

