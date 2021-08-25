Cabral is Waldorf assistant athletic director for strategic communications

"My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Waldorf University community,” Cabral said in the release. “I am looking forward to meeting and working with the coaches and administrators who strive to make Warrior athletics a success. Waldorf athletes work hard and I will make sure they receive recognition for their achievements on the field, in the classroom, and in our community."

Cabral and his wife, Caitlyn, believe in investing in their communities and seek opportunities to regularly give back, according to the Aug. 23 news release.

Beginning in September 2019, the Cabral’s worked as a family teaching couple at Boys Town New England in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. They were able to reunite five boys between the ages of 9 and 13 with their biological families and were able to place a sixth into a successful adoption.

“We are very excited to welcome John and his family to the Warrior community,” Director of Athletics Chad Gassman said. “Not only do we believe John brings a level of experience to this position due to his extensive background that will serve to enhance the athlete, coaching, and spectator experience when it comes to Waldorf University athletics, but we also see John and his family becoming a valuable addition to the surrounding Forest City community.”

