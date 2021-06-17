 Skip to main content
Burrington receives Excellence in Acting Award
Laurel Burrington of Osage was recently recognized by Bradley University's Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts. Burrington, a theatre arts performance major, was awarded the Excellence in Acting Award.

Bradley is a private university in Peoria, Illinois.

