 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burrington named to dean's list
0 comments

Burrington named to dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Laurel Burrington of Osage was recently named to Bradley University’s dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Burrington is majoring in Theatre Arts Performance.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News