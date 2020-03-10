Burnette Marjorie Young
October 29, 1920-February 29, 2020
OSAGE - Burnette Marjorie Young, 99, died peacefully on February 29, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage, with Rev. Cindy S. Krause and Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Burnette “Burnie” was born October 29, 1920 in Story City, the daughter of John and Bertha (Engelson) Severaid. She was always proud to have been born the same year that women won the right to vote.
Burnie graduated from Iowa State College in 1942 with a degree in home economics. She was the first in her family to attend college. At Iowa State, she sang in a mixed chorus where she met her future husband, Bob Young. They were married May 1, 1943, and continued singing together throughout their 72-year marriage. Burnie and Bob moved to Osage in 1950, and both were active in the community. Burnie was involved in the local music club, the Shakespearean Club and Sons of Norway (her family fondly remembers the lutefisk suppers!). She was also very active in her church, Our Savior's Lutheran. Burnie created an art center in Osage and helped organize the community concert series.
You have free articles remaining.
The big love of Burnie's life, besides her husband, was music. She once said there was only one thing she truly loved to do: sing. She and Bob often entertained at community and church events with their vocal duets. Burnie also wrote patriotic pageants for the Fourth of July, using music from different eras in American history.
When her children were out of elementary school, Burnie returned to teaching home economics, then worked in food service supervision and later as a real estate agent.
In their retirement years, Burnie and Bob spent winters in Mesa, AZ, where they continued to be involved and make new friends. In 2010, they sold their home in Osage and moved to Evergreen Senior Living. For Burnie's 99th birthday, friends and family wished her well at a party at Faith Assisted Living.
Burnie was preceded in death by her husband Bob and five siblings.
She is survived by her sister Janet Hermanson (Pete) of Story City; five children: son Jim (Lauri) of Cedar Falls; daughters Kathy Young of St. Paul, MN; Susan Jefka (Mark) of Boulder, CO; Jean Young (Larry Palmer) of Larchmont, NY; and Cherry Sokoloski (Leonard) of Loveland, CO; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and Mary Fisk (honorary).
The family wishes to thank all staff members at Evergreen Senior Living, Faith Assisted Living and Faith Lutheran Home for the loving care they provided for Burnie.
Charitable donations may be made to the Burnette and Robert Young Continuing Healthcare Education Fund, c/o Faith Lutheran Home, 914 Davidson Dr., Osage, IA 50461.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.