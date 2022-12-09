Build your own fishing rod in WCCB two-session class

Interested local residents can soon go fishing with a professional-grade fishing rod that they made themselves. The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be offering a fishing rod building class to do just that over two class sessions.

The class will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. It will be held in the NSB bank basement meeting room in Forest City. WCCB Natural Resource Manager Rick Lillie will teach the class.

Participants will have a choice of what kind of rod they would like to construct. Depending upon the type of rod, the materials will most likely cost between $200 and $250. The class registration deadline is Dec. 30. To register, contact Rick at rlillie@winnebagoccb.com to discuss what type of rod they’d like to make and how to get the supplies. People can also email Rick with any questions they may have about the class.