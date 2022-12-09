 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Build your own fishing rod in WCCB two-session class

  • Updated
  • 0
Fishing

Fishing can be fun for anyone.

Interested local residents can soon go fishing with a professional-grade fishing rod that they made themselves. The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be offering a fishing rod building class to do just that over two class sessions.

The class will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. It will be held in the NSB bank basement meeting room in Forest City. WCCB Natural Resource Manager Rick Lillie will teach the class.

Participants will have a choice of what kind of rod they would like to construct. Depending upon the type of rod, the materials will most likely cost between $200 and $250. The class registration deadline is Dec. 30. To register, contact Rick at rlillie@winnebagoccb.com to discuss what type of rod they’d like to make and how to get the supplies. People can also email Rick with any questions they may have about the class.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News