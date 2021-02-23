Buffington: Hancock County's vaccination troubles 'a timing issue'

Hancock Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington said the state's hold on Hancock County's 200-dose weekly vaccine allocation on Feb. 12 was "a timing issue."
Buffington updated Hancock County Supervisors at its Feb. 22 meeting on the situation where the Iowa Governor’s Office informed officials of Hancock, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Poweshiek, and Washington counties that they had not met the state’s new 80-percent usage requirement of their existing vaccine supply necessary to receive the most recent additional doses.
Buffington also provided an update on future weekly COViD-19 vaccine allocations to Hancock County.
“Chelsea (Schleuger, Community Health Director) and I have looked at what works and what happened (two weeks ago) was a timing issue,” said Buffington. “Everything has been corrected. We’re full steam ahead.”
Buffington said the county is still receiving about 200 vaccine doses weekly, but county officials hope to receive 400 or 600 doses in some weeks going forward.
Buffington also said that persons on the vaccination list need not worry about being removed from the list if they miss a return call for an appointment. He said that they will remain on the list.
Supervisors also approved one change to Hancock County’s COVID-19 policy and governmental services action plan. Per the CDC’s new guidance for vaccinated individuals, when persons have received the full series of vaccination(s) and 14 days have passed then they are no longer required to quarantine when exposed to the virus.
“That is the only change,” said Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington. “Everything else will stay the same for now.”
In other business:
• Hancock County Supervisors followed through on a request from Sheriff Rob Gerdes to approve the hire of Matt Gerdes as a new Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy.
Gerdes said all deputies were involved in job candidate interviews. Gerdes will start on March 15.
“Following the search and of the candidates we had, this is the one we want,” Gerdes told supervisors.
The new deputy is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and Minnesota State University in Mankato. He has worked previously as the administrator of the Winnebago County Jail and as a Forest City police officer.
• In a teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Supervisors and Kent Rode of Bolton & Menk, Supervisors set public hearings for Joint Drain No. 13-128. An 11 a.m. April 12 hearing will be held regarding an annexation report and an 11:30 a.m. April 12 hearing is planned for a reclassification of land report. They also approved a $259,144 payment to A1 Excavating and Drainage, Inc. for Main Open Ditch and Lateral 7 repairs on the same joint drain.
• Discussion of interior courthouse repairs continued. Recorder Tracy Marshall reported that the committee has ensured “apples to apples” carpet comparisons, but is still awaiting samples after initial consultation with Master Flooring in Clear Lake and In-Step Flooring in Kanawha. She and supervisor Sis Greiman both reported that plans to enlarge either restroom, especially the smaller women’s restroom, appear to be scrapped due to existing electrical and space limitations. They said it would be cost-prohibitive to make more than cosmetic changes, but do plan to update the flooring, vanities, and countertops. They will also repaint and possibly add automatic flushing to toilets.
Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons, comparing himself to a fly in ointment, asked about construction workers possibly tracking on new carpet when outside work begins at some point and they need go inside.
“We need to get something done, but what parts do you do first,” said Rayhons.
County Attorney Blake Norman said it would be easy to cover up any potential impacted areas by laying down plastic, including on the main entrance stairs where the county is looking to install carpet.
“You won’t tear it up and even if a couple of squares get damaged, you can replace them,” said Norman.
The other interior repairs committee member, Auditor Michelle Eisenmann, said that a hope is that the interior project can be completed in stages.
• Supervisors approved a class C liquor license with outdoor service to Ryco Promotions, LLC/Hancock County Speedway.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.