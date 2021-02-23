Buffington: Hancock County's vaccination troubles 'a timing issue'

“That is the only change,” said Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington. “Everything else will stay the same for now.”

In other business:

• Hancock County Supervisors followed through on a request from Sheriff Rob Gerdes to approve the hire of Matt Gerdes as a new Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy.

Gerdes said all deputies were involved in job candidate interviews. Gerdes will start on March 15.

“Following the search and of the candidates we had, this is the one we want,” Gerdes told supervisors.

The new deputy is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and Minnesota State University in Mankato. He has worked previously as the administrator of the Winnebago County Jail and as a Forest City police officer.

• In a teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Supervisors and Kent Rode of Bolton & Menk, Supervisors set public hearings for Joint Drain No. 13-128. An 11 a.m. April 12 hearing will be held regarding an annexation report and an 11:30 a.m. April 12 hearing is planned for a reclassification of land report. They also approved a $259,144 payment to A1 Excavating and Drainage, Inc. for Main Open Ditch and Lateral 7 repairs on the same joint drain.