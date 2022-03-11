Buffalo Center council member Hofbauer is still giving back to his hometown

Rick Hofbauer has served on the Buffalo Center city council for nine years, striving to better the community.

Hofbauer first served on the council in 2000. Hofbauer re-ran for city council five years ago after making an agreement with current mayor John Davids to run together.

Hofbauer grew up in Buffalo Center before attending Iowa Lakes Community College to study farm equipment mechanics. He returned home to work on a local hog farm before starting a seed business. He has been in that game for almost 28 years.

Fifteen years ago, Hofbauer went in with four business partners to build the town carwash and co-owned it until recently. The councilman also served 25 years as a volunteer for the fire department and 26 years on the Winnebago County Conservation Board.

Currently, Hofbauer and the council are working to improve Buffalo Center by paving gravel roads. Before starting this project, the group spent the past several years working to buy a city pick-up truck, garbage truck, and payloader.

Hofbauer said the council's biggest challenges have been funding and infrastructure. To overcome them, the team communicated with citizens to implement a sensible tax increase that helps fund the roadwork project.

Hofbauer’s favorite part of his job on the city council is the gratitude for what the council has accomplished.

“I take a lot of pride in this town...Buffalo Center has given a lot to me and helped me be a successful person,” Hofbauer said.

Hofbauer believes that young or old, everyone needs to give back to the community. He said that serving on the city council is a great way to do so.

“There’s going to be times you’re going to pull hair out of your head, thinking ‘Why did I ever volunteer for this?’" Hofbauer said. "But in the end when you can look back and see some things that you’ve done, you kind of go ‘Yeah, I’m proud of that.'"

