Buena Vista names five students to dean's list

According to a press release from Buena Vista University, five local students have been named to the dean's list for the fall semester of 2020.

The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

The list of honorees includes Sophia Mayer of Osage, Nicole DeWalle of Osage, Kimberly Wenger of Osage, Derek Jorgensen of Grafton, and Savannah Nelson of Saint Ansgar.

