Buena Vista honors local students

Several local students recently graduated from Buena Vista University in the spring of 2021. Local students were also named to the dean’s list. Local students who graduated include:
Savannah Nelson of St. Ansgar, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in human services and psychology.
Derek Jorgensen of Grafton, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business (financial decision making and management tracks).
Sawyer Dalluge of Grafton, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business (management track).
Ryan Huffman of Osage, who graduated with a Master of Education degree in teacher leadership, curriculum, and instruction (effective teaching & instructional leadership track).
In addition, four local students were named to Buena Vista University’s dean’s list:
Sophia Mayer of Osage, Sawyer Dalluge of Grafton, Hayli Hansen-Hutchinson of Saint Ansgar, and Kirsten Linkenmeyer of Osage.
The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.