Buckets Bar & Grill owner now has three locations in Winnebago County

Buckets Bar & Grill with locations in Thompson, Buffalo Center and, most recently, Rake has been bringing area communities together since 2019.

Owner Brian Andersen worked part-time for Squid Willy’s in Thompson for 15 years before coming into ownership of the bar in 2019. While the bar did not close during the transfer of ownership, Andersen looked to make changes.

He renamed the bar after the nickname "Buckethead," given to him by his former coworkers. Andersen went on to introduce a full food menu to the bar in July 2020.

Later that year, Andersen acquired another bar, believing “the opportunity was there” and that it was “a good fit.” The most recent addition to the Bucket Bar & Grill family came aboard in December 2021 in Rake.

Across the three locations, Andersen depends on three managers: Martha Beenken (Buffalo Center), Morgan Beohm (Rake) and Morgan Skoglund (Thompson).

“I don’t call them managers; I call them squirrel chasers,” Andersen said. “They keep me focused on what I need to be doing. They keep me on track.”

Buckets Bar & Grill is active in its communities, hosting and sponsoring various events and teams. The establishments have helped with and hosted the local Veteran’s Run, Ladies' Night, 80s Prom and more.

Their most popular items include wings, sandwiches and big bucket burgers. There are also themed nights consisting of Taco Tuesday and Fish Fry Friday. The staff hopes to introduce Pasta Thursdays soon.

As the newest location, Rake has yet to bring a food menu to the table; however, Andersen and his managerial staff are looking to make its coming menu unique to its counterparts, hoping this will encourage traffic to Rake.

The leadership team believes their jobs are rewarding, enjoying the opportunities to serve and meet members of the community.

“We’ve got a great following,” said Andersen. “It’s not just happy hour. The people that come in, they always have fun.”

“The music is always up, and people are always dancing it seems like, even on a Tuesday night,” Beohm added.

