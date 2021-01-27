Brumm prepares paving battle plan

“There are some bad wheel ruts in that are tearing up, and the longer we hold off on it, the worse it’s going to get,” Brumm replied.

Mayer mentioned sections of the roads are narrow, and wagons have fallen into the ditch before.

“I’d like to maybe try to do them both at the same time,” Brumm said of Kirkwood and Hickory. “That way we’ve got one contractor that maybe gives us a better [pricing]. The final plans were due on the 19th of January because I thought we were going to push it down the road. To try to put it in a letting now, I don’t think it’d be favorable for us, but we can put it in with the other [road] next year.

“There might be enough funding next year to get that without trying to TIF. Just have to look at the finances when we end up this fiscal year to do that one. I was going to try to do them both this year – I just don’t know if we’ll have the funding to cover it.”

After the letting, Brumm said they would consider other techniques.

“We have some other options in the toolbox. I know that the previous Board was really liking the concrete,” he said. “We can do some crack and seat projects, which I might be thinking of doing around Osage and the bypass.