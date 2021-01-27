Brumm prepares paving battle plan

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 26, Mitchell County Engineer Richard Brumm addressed concerns some residents have voiced about the road repair schedule.
Some residents disagree with the schedule for repaving in 2021.
“I got a number of calls on the paving for this next year,” Michael Mayer said. “They don’t understand why Foothill [Ave.] is on and those other two roads are not.” Mayer was referring to Kirkwood Ave. and Hickory Ave.
Brumm said the schedule is determined in part by traffic count, which was approximately 1,100 vehicles a day for Foothill Ave. versus 230 vehicles for Kirkwood Ave.
“That’s not saying we’re not going to do it,” Brumm explained. “It’s a matter of funding and everything else. It’s not like we’re not going to work it out, we’ve just got to find out where the money’s coming from, because there’s not enough to do it [all] right now.”
Mayer mentioned he had received many calls from residents who believe Foothill Ave. was not breaking up as bad compared to Kirkwood Ave. and Hickory Ave. Mayer said that after driving the latter two roads that he understood the complaints.
“People aren’t happy with what they’re hearing,” Mayer said. “[Foothill] is a smooth road in their eyes. I kind of see where they’re coming from.”
“There are some bad wheel ruts in that are tearing up, and the longer we hold off on it, the worse it’s going to get,” Brumm replied.
Mayer mentioned sections of the roads are narrow, and wagons have fallen into the ditch before.
“I’d like to maybe try to do them both at the same time,” Brumm said of Kirkwood and Hickory. “That way we’ve got one contractor that maybe gives us a better [pricing]. The final plans were due on the 19th of January because I thought we were going to push it down the road. To try to put it in a letting now, I don’t think it’d be favorable for us, but we can put it in with the other [road] next year.
“There might be enough funding next year to get that without trying to TIF. Just have to look at the finances when we end up this fiscal year to do that one. I was going to try to do them both this year – I just don’t know if we’ll have the funding to cover it.”
After the letting, Brumm said they would consider other techniques.
“We have some other options in the toolbox. I know that the previous Board was really liking the concrete,” he said. “We can do some crack and seat projects, which I might be thinking of doing around Osage and the bypass.
“If we can figure out some dollars and cents, there are some spots on the Orchard Road going south of town that are pretty tough. Maybe there’s a crack and seat we can do on certain spots of that, just to relieve the stresses and put some asphalt back down and get some ride back on the roads.”
Crack and seat is a process in which the structure of a concrete road is cracked, spider webbing it to make the road more flexible, to relieve stresses, before ‘seating’ the road with an asphalt lift of three or four inches to create better support.
“We have no idea what the federal government’s going to do [in terms of funding], and so you’re discussing some projects now,” Jim Wherry said. “A couple I was thinking about were these bridges we had to embargo on these hard-surface roads.
“If the federal government wants to knock on our door and say, ‘can we spend some money in your county?’ it’d be nice to have some of these ideas so that we’re ready to go.”
Brumm explained that many were posted because of super dump trucks, which are equipped with a trailing axle intended to allow the truck to carry more weight in compliance with bridge laws, according to www.superdumps.com.
“The structural rating must meet the requirement to get the federal funds,” Brumm said. Below a certain rating, the county can only do repairs.”
That day, crews were also dealing with the recent heavy snow, which was a once in a decade event in other parts of Iowa. Brumm said there has been a snow policy in place since 1996.
“Just so you guys are aware, if your phone rings about snow being pushed across the road or mailboxes ending up missing, things like that, just have them call my office,” Brumm said. “That way we can handle it, that way you guys don’t have to deal with the ends and outs.”
The Supervisors approved the amendment for the 2021 county budget.
According to Steve Smolik, in regard to revenues, the county added $173,260 to the secondary roads department. Expenditure was an increase of $1,230,000 to the secondary roads department.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.