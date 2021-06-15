Brumm named ADA coordinator

“They’ll keep the landowners apprised of what’s happening with their accesses,” Brumm said, adding that dust control would help.

• Wherry had a webinar regarding COVID-19 recovery funds which Mitchell County will receive.

“Everything we spend the money on is COVID related, with the exception of lost revenues – it seems to be an avenue we can pursue,” Wherry said. “An example would be anything we lost in local option sales tax, we could be reimbursed for. That money can be used for non COVID-related expenditures.

“So department heads are going to have to come up with some ideas where maybe they lost some revenue…. [to] figure out how to spend some of this.”

Brumm said than when the State received its COVID relief funds, it put it into the road use tax fund, and then it was dispersed. In this way, Mitchell County was reimbursed.

Prices for culverts have increased, Brumm added, though he did not know if it was because of COVID-19, manufacturing or this winter’s freeze in Texas.