Brumm named ADA coordinator

At the June 15 Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated that having an Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, a representative contact for the county, is a requirement.
He said the position will make sure everything is compliant with the ADA.
The supervisors voted to name Brumm as Mitchell County’s ADA coordinator.
“It’s new for us to have to deal with,” said Brumm, who is already Title VI coordinator. “I think once we get something established, it will be a matter of filling out reports every year. If anybody in the public sees there might be some discrimination, they fill out a form, they contact me, and then I forward it down to the DOT.”
Title VI is meant to insure there is no discrimination under any program receiving federal financial assistance.
“The ADA coordinator is going to be a similar thing,” Brumm said, “where if someone sees an ADA issue, they’ll report it to the coordinator, and then that will get handed down for the proper channels to investigate.
“It’s technically for the county. As the coordinator for the county, because it’s a public entity, you can ask how the cities and schools are addressing ADA compliance. This is really getting out of the realm of secondary roads engineering.”
Brumm said it is not the responsibility of the coordinator to make cities and schools comply, but only to ask them if they are complying with ADA policies.
“The public in general needs someone to contact,” he said.
“I don’t want the road department going through and checking sidewalks,” board member Jim Wherry said of an example Brumm gave of a potential ADA issue.
Brumm explained that something like a new restaurant opening would not be under his jurisdiction, but that the coordinator specifically deals with federal, county and public matters. He is not part of enforcing ADA compliance. Brumm's understanding is that if someone went to a school and complained it was not ADA compliant, they would bring it to the ADA coordinator’s attention, then Brumm would move it on to the Iowa DOT.
Brumm’s staff will be able to assist him with these duties
“This is just one step,” Brumm said of becoming more ADA compliant. “Once it’s going, it probably takes care of itself pretty easily.”
In other business:
• Work continues on Hickory Avenue and Foothill Avenue.
Brumm indicated that beginning June 15, crews should be laying concrete on Foothill Avenue at a rate of 5,000 feet per day.
“They’ll keep the landowners apprised of what’s happening with their accesses,” Brumm said, adding that dust control would help.
• Wherry had a webinar regarding COVID-19 recovery funds which Mitchell County will receive.
“Everything we spend the money on is COVID related, with the exception of lost revenues – it seems to be an avenue we can pursue,” Wherry said. “An example would be anything we lost in local option sales tax, we could be reimbursed for. That money can be used for non COVID-related expenditures.
“So department heads are going to have to come up with some ideas where maybe they lost some revenue…. [to] figure out how to spend some of this.”
Brumm said than when the State received its COVID relief funds, it put it into the road use tax fund, and then it was dispersed. In this way, Mitchell County was reimbursed.
Prices for culverts have increased, Brumm added, though he did not know if it was because of COVID-19, manufacturing or this winter’s freeze in Texas.
“I’ve only ordered pipe for what we need, because I’m not going to have an inventory of over-priced pipes," he said. "I’m only going to buy when we need it until the prices get to be reasonable again. I didn’t think it was worth paying three times what we normally pay.”
Sheriff Greg Beaver said his department did not have any additional COVID-19 expenses other than for hand sanitizer.
