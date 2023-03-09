The Central Springs School District in Manly is excited to announce Brooke Brunsvold as its next elementary school principal, pending March 20 board approval. Brunsvold will replace Bill Carlson, who is pursuing an administrative opportunity with another school district, beginning July 1, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brooke as an administrator in our district,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “She is a graduate of North Central High School (Central Springs), the Brunsvold family resides in our district and their children attend school here. Therefore, she is familiar with the district and has the perspective and appreciation as a student, parent, and soon-to-be administrator.”

Brunsvold brings administrative experience to the district. She has served as the elementary principal for the past 10 years at Harding Elementary in the Mason City School District. Prior to that, she spent two years as Mason City’s associate high school principal and began her teaching career as a middle school computer science teacher in the Mason City district. Brunsvold holds a Master’s of Science degree in education with a focus on educational leadership from Drake University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education from Grandview College.

“We were fortunate to have excellent candidates apply for this position and I would like to thank our hiring committee comprised of teachers, support staff and administrators for their feedback throughout the hiring process,” said Lehmann.

Committee members cited Brooke’s experience, knowledge of education trends, and passion as reasons for being the best candidate for the position.

“I also wish to thank and acknowledge Bill Carlson for his dedication to the district for the last 12 years,” Lehmann said. “We all wish him the best in his new role.”

“I started in the Mason City district right out of college and appreciate the 17 years that I’ve had there,” Brunsvold said. “It’s an honor to return to the district that I grew up in and now live in. I look forward to working with the students, families, and dedicated staff in this wonderful district and community.”