Brock Waters faces bumps in the road

Brock Waters has had a busy first few weeks on the job. Beginning Sept. 6, he began service as Osage City Administrator and Public Works Director, taking over the position from 27-year veteran Jerry Dunlay.

“It’s like drinking water out of a fire hose,” Waters said of learning the ropes from Dunlay. “He’s a wealth of knowledge.”

While Waters is busy enough, he enters the position with Osage’s new water tower and well house near completion. Though he did not oversee the project, he will be there as they go into full operation. As he meets with engineers, wrapping up the water projects, he is learning how to remotely operate the new infrastructure using a tablet.

Next year, a few of the challenges will be proposed sidewalk and street repairs, which are issues for all small towns.

Postville

Waters did not move to Mitchell County until Sept. 1, a few days before he began his new job.

He grew up in Waukon, a town the size of Osage. His father is a bricklayer and his mother works with the disabled. He was a four-sport athlete in high school, graduating in 2015. His focus was athletics, and he never looked too far ahead. The path from Waukon to city administrator was not a straight one.

Beginning his college career at the University of Northern Iowa, Waters wanted to be an English teacher. After a while, he discovered that was not a good fit. Then he switched to finance. Eventually he fell headfirst into public administration.

He has a passion for learning. He sees himself as a leader. A public works director must be knowledgeable upon a variety of subjects, and that is what attracted Waters to the profession.

“No day is ever the same,” he said.

After graduating from UNI in 2019, he worked in the Iowa House of Representatives as a legislative clerk. He met many people and made connections while learning the nitty-gritty details of government. However, COVID-19 cut that experience short.

“There were a lot of late nights,” Waters said. “There are people who do care about their constituents.”

While the pandemic forced him back home, a position opened up in the diverse northeast Iowa small town of Postville. One of many challenges of the job was bringing together different cultures, as he worked for the common good – people expect electricity to stay on, and everyone needs access to clean water. In Postville there are Jewish, Latino and Somalian populations, among many others, and a kosher slaughterhouse.

News sources from the Chicago Tribune to the Los Angeles Times have written about Postville.

“Sometimes people come in and they don’t speak a word of English,” Waters said. “You’ve still got to figure out what they need or what they need help with, and try to guide them in the right direction.

“You learn a lot about different cultures, and how they do things differently. You can’t exclude anyone.”

Winter

Though he has officially passed the torch to Waters, Dunlay will be assisting his protégé in the months to come.

“He randomly knows stuff off the top of his head where I’d have to come here (to City Hall) and dig it out of a book,” Waters said. “It’s very advantageous. I appreciate him sticking around.”

According to Dunlay, when he started as Public Works Director he took over for Bill Bollinger, who served in the position for 33 years. Therefore with the hiring of Waters, only three public works directors have served Osage in the span of 60 years.

The cold can be brutal in northern Iowa. It is hard on equipment. And Waters’ crew must dig graves at the cemetery regardless of the weather. Even when it is 30 degrees below zero, services must be maintained.

Snow totals mount as Mitchell County tries to dig out of winter every year. Dunlay’s men once hauled 100 loads from Main Street in one day. When ice hits, it must be peeled from the street with backhoes and maintainers to insure intakes can transfer water to the storm sewer. All of this maintenance is expensive, and Waters must navigate the budget, as well.

While city crews begin their duty in the dark of morning, clearing roads after a snowstorm, inevitably they are blamed if there are problems.

“But 99% of the people are real appreciative of our work,” Dunlay said during his 25th anniversary a few years ago. Dunlay sacrificed his own retirement for some time, and stayed on several years longer for the sake of Osage.

Whether it is fielding complaints or praise, Waters must be the face welcoming the public. This is fine with him, as he is not accustomed to remaining in the shadows. He welcomes all facets of leadership. He thrives on it, and is looking forward to learning what he can in a short amount of time before winter comes.

“Being in a leadership position is a whole different can of worms,” Waters said. “Obviously I’m young and I have a lot to learn, but I feel I have the mentality. I have the traits, I just have to put them into practice.”

Momentum

There will be a lot of bumps in the road, so to speak. This is true for Waters whether he is in the Iowa State Capitol, Postville or Osage.

“It was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” he said of accepting the challenge when he was offered the Osage Public Works Director position. “There are a lot of good things in the works that shows how much collaboration there is in the community. Anymore that’s becoming rare.”

Waters praises Osage’s positive momentum, and he hopes to maintain the march forward. Dunlay believes the young man is up to the task.

“Brock is young and energetic and has already, in just a few short weeks, offered many good suggestions about community infrastructure and public improvements going forward,” Dunlay said. “His small town background, college education and past experience in Postville are very valuable to continue with the progressiveness of the community in general.

“He has moved right in and will be working with the street department, water and sanitary sewer employees, the city clerks, city consultants, as well as getting to know the Park and Rec department, and many members of the public as time goes on.”

In short, serving as Public Works Director is a big task, whether it is a veteran or a rookie taking on these challenges.

Since Waters recently had to find housing in Osage, he already understands one of the difficulties small towns in Iowa face. He lauds the growth of business in Osage, including the uniqueness of the town’s relationship with Valent BioSciences, but he has seen firsthand the need for housing.

“There’s just not much, because the market right now is crazy,” he said. Currently he resides on Main Street, in the middle of the action.

“I’m very confident in Brock doing a great job in his role as Administrator and Public Works Director,” Dunlay said. “He’s a great asset to the City of Osage, and I’ll retire at ease knowing Brock is the perfect man for the job. I’m very comfortable turning over the keys to him.”

“At the end of the day, I’m here to serve the community,” Waters said.