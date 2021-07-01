Brock Jennings receives his first salute

Before any of the graduates of 2021 could fly, however, COVID-19 ground the military to a halt. Several times the base went on lockdown, Brock isolated to his room.

By late March of 2020, the Air Force sent him home for several months. After years of perpetual motion, it was difficult to sit and wait for the world to reopen.

Before the epidemic hit, he was getting ready to jump out of an airplane with only a parachute. Instead, he was wearing a mask everywhere he went. Briefings went from a large room to online. He believes it helped him adapt.

Coming out of COVID-19 was a matter of navigation.

Brock is back home for 60 days, but work will soon have him traveling again. Apparently he cannot wait for this journey – he has been across the country during his leave, through Nashville and South Carolina to Florida and back. Afterward, he will slow down for the last month, before it all begins again.

“We’re proud of him as parents,” Brent said. “If you’d have told me 25 years ago I’d have a kid graduate from the Air Force Academy, I would have said you were crazy. Luckily he got his mom’s smarts.”

A group of 10 traveled to Colorado Springs for Brock’s graduation. COVID-19 kept the caravan of family members modest.