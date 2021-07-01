Brock Jennings receives his first salute

Even when he is 10,000 feet in the air, Brock Jennings is grounded.
In May, the Osage native graduated from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. When he was not training aboard an aircraft high above the mountains, he was on the wrestling mat.
The journey from his hometown to the military was not always straight.
Though his father Brent Jennings was in the Army National Guard, that path was never pushed on Brock. The desire to serve began his sophomore year in high school when he opened a letter from West Point.
He is thankful he chose the Air Force Academy instead, but it also chose him.
“He was dead set on West Point,” Brent said. “He had all of his ducks in a row.”
But an injury closed that door. He was denied admission because of a stress fracture in one of his vertebrae, which he suffered during seventh grade football. Though he played the rest of that junior high season, with almost 15,000 West Point candidates each year, it does not take much to be denied admission.
However, because Brock was coming into the Air Force Academy with an athletic scholarship, the injury was a moot point.
“The wrestling coach happened to have one spot left on the team,” Brent said. “And Brock was the last guy in the door for the whole class.”
Brock’s job and his wrestling career have vastly different altitudes.
He graduated as a second lieutenant. His new title is combat systems officer, a crew member on an aircraft with duties such as navigation, targeting and dropping ordnance, and jamming. He will be stationed in Pensacola, Florida.
“I’ll be flying in the backseat,” he said.
The job he chose requires two extra years in the Air Force, and it is a seven-year commitment.
“I like providing service,” he said, “and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Brock is following in his father’s footsteps, albeit in a different military branch. There was no avoiding Brent’s influence.
After 23 years, Brent retired as a major from the National Guard. In 2003, he served in Egypt when Hosni Mubarak was still president. The road to Israel is a journey from the Third World to modern civilization – Brent described crossing the border from Egypt as traveling 200 years into the future, but with regular bomb searches.
If an American went into a mall in Israel and did not put a boot on their car or lock the steering wheel, it would probably be gone when they got back. Brent said the Russian Mafia liked GMCs.
Back in Egypt, it was hot and dry, always. The Sphinx sits next to Cairo.
“If you’re at the Great Pyramids and you do an about face, there’s a KFC and a Pizza Hut across the street,” Brent said.
Those were the stories Brock heard when he was growing up.
Like wrestling, Brent did not push his son in any particular direction, but it was difficult not to be impacted by tales of Petra, the city hewn in sandstone in Jordan, and the peace treaty Brent helped to secure.
Falcons
Brock is the youngest of four children. At Osage Community High School, his father was his wrestling coach. Both are accomplished.
Two seasons ago, Brent led the Osage wrestling team to a state title. While Brock was dragged to the gym by his father and brother Brady, a desire to improve made him a wrestler. Brent describes him as studious. At home, after practice was over, the family tried not to talk about the sport.
Brock's brother wrestled at Iowa State, an NCAA powerhouse.
“It was a family affair, and it was a lot of fun,” Brock said of those winters in a high school gym.
In football, he was the quarterback of the defense, playing middle linebacker. He was all-district, though the team struggled his senior year.
“In reality, when you win a lot, there’s not much for me to teach you until you lose,” Brent said. “You learn a lot more from losses.”
By his freshman year, Brock was already a seasoned veteran on the wrestling team. By the time he was a senior, he was a state champion.
Going from the Green Devils to the Falcons was a transition from domination to underdog.
Wrestling for the Air Force was a great experience, Brock said, allowing him to travel across the country to compete. He wrestled four years, at 174 pounds and 184 pounds, and lettered twice.
“It’s a tough sport,” Brock said. “I’ve always loved it. They were a great group of guys.”
In wrestling, Air Force is a Big 12 school. He enjoyed being part of a dual where the Falcons beat a ranked Northern Colorado team. They also took on top 10 Oklahoma State last season, where he got to wrestle two matches.
First salute
Colorado Springs sits in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains and Pike’s Peak. In the same city as the Garden of the Gods, Brock discovered his future was far above the earth.
“In the summers, I got to fly, I did survival training and I helped run basic for the incoming freshmen – low crawling and rifle maneuvers – high intensity and in their face,” he said. “There were a lot of leadership opportunities.”
Before any of the graduates of 2021 could fly, however, COVID-19 ground the military to a halt. Several times the base went on lockdown, Brock isolated to his room.
By late March of 2020, the Air Force sent him home for several months. After years of perpetual motion, it was difficult to sit and wait for the world to reopen.
Before the epidemic hit, he was getting ready to jump out of an airplane with only a parachute. Instead, he was wearing a mask everywhere he went. Briefings went from a large room to online. He believes it helped him adapt.
Coming out of COVID-19 was a matter of navigation.
Brock is back home for 60 days, but work will soon have him traveling again. Apparently he cannot wait for this journey – he has been across the country during his leave, through Nashville and South Carolina to Florida and back. Afterward, he will slow down for the last month, before it all begins again.
“We’re proud of him as parents,” Brent said. “If you’d have told me 25 years ago I’d have a kid graduate from the Air Force Academy, I would have said you were crazy. Luckily he got his mom’s smarts.”
A group of 10 traveled to Colorado Springs for Brock’s graduation. COVID-19 kept the caravan of family members modest.
When Brock graduated, his father and brother pinned on his bars. His sister Brooke was his first salute. Beforehand she was hesitant to do this, but after she got to Colorado and saw the stands filled with upper-ranking fathers readying their own salutes, she understood the importance of her gesture.
Thunderbirds flew over to end the ceremony.
Brock’s goal is to fight for the little guy, for those who need his help.
“I want to master my trade, and travel and make connections," he said. "The people are the best part. There were a lot of late nights and hours put in. We did it together.”
