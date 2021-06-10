Broadway shines its light on the Cedar River

Summerstock participants wander in and out of her Saint Ansgar house, where Lee holds rehearsals.

That day, her son was teaching at a theater camp in Osage. She hopes this training will hone the skills of future Summerstock actors and actresses. It will help them learn that the business is difficult, and it requires practice and commitment.

“By next year, some of these local kids will have had enough experience,” Lee said, “that we can begin casting them in major children’s roles. We’re creating another culture people aren’t accustomed to – in a good way.”

Despite lofty goals, Lee must keep her feet on the ground. She understands the importance of being financially viable. She is not surprised by CST’s success, and one aspiration is to bring in two or three more full-time employees. This year, Lee was made an employee instead of a contractor.

The non-profit was started in Minnesota while Lee still lived there. It is now an Iowa non-profit, and half of its board is from the Twin Cities, half from Mitchell County.

“We love the enthusiasm we’re hearing from the community," Lee said. "Our goal is to reach audiences from all the neighboring counties. We hope this becomes a destination from Rochester to Albert Lea, from Clear Lake to Cedar Falls."

