Broadway shines its light on the Cedar River

Mitchell County will soon become a Broadway of sorts.
After a year off due to COVID-19, Cedar Summerstock Theater is back. The cast ranges from local kindergartners to college students from New York City.
It is all because Nancy Lee – founder of CST and a classically trained musician – had a dream.
“I started it because I have two children who are actors, singers and performers,” Lee said. “They do Summerstocks on the East Coast, and when we went out to visit them, I realized there was nothing like that in the Midwest.”
The second reason she started CST was her career as a teacher. For decades she was a high school musical director, producing award winning programs in Minneapolis. Many of her students went on to professional careers. Now she is a producing artistic director in her hometown.
Coming from an urban area, Lee wants to provide vibrant arts programs to smaller, rural schools. Her goal is to bring the same level of talent to Mitchell County.
Elementary
The show started five years ago, but this summer is only its fourth season. The uncertainty of the epidemic forced Lee to be more exclusive when choosing a cast.
There were no auditions, only invitations to students who had been involved in past performances. Kindergarten through 12th grade from Mitchell County make up the troupe. Younger students will perform Seussical. High school students will put on The Addams family. In undertaking these tasks, they also learn from talented college students.
“We’re creating another opportunity for rural youth to experience and explore their gifts through the arts,” Lee said. “It doesn’t mean they’ll be professionals, but the arts help create better citizens. They become more empathetic, their creativity is honed, and they learn to work as a team.
“It’s a great form of art because it’s all about collaboration. Everything has to work together.”
Lee grew up sharpening her creativity in Saint Ansgar.
“People knew my family,” she said. “They believed in what I could do. There has to be a level of trust when you come in with something this far-fetched.”
Lee is also a member of the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County.
“They were the first people I went to with this crazy idea,” she said.
It has come full circle for Lee, as the theater has found a home where she attended kindergarten. Rehearsals take place in the gym at the old elementary school in Saint Ansgar, where CST rents space in summer. Marti Steele is company manager – the backbone of the production. Their cook, Stephanie Benttine, serves meals from the kitchen.
The downside is no air conditioning.
It is a memorable experience for actors to travel from big cities, where one block might equal the population of Mitchell County. They take home rural Iowa. Former cast member Parker Wall recalls the experience fondly.
“One thing that makes Cedar Summerstock such a blessing is that the college cast and crew is taken in as family,” Wall said. “They're fully integrated into the community, learn local history, and find the best spots to eat. They're invited to dinner and parties, and even given free lodging in people's homes.”
“It promotes tourism,” added Lee. “We draw people from outside of the county to eat here. I’m sure shop owners, restaurants and hotels felt our absence last summer.”
Major leagues
The word Summerstock comes from the theater offseason. In the summer, productions would use what remained from the stockroom, such as costumes and sets, to perform in small towns.
“This is the style of Summerstock you see on the East Coast,” Lee said. “It’s intense. We learn a whole show in 10 days and then we perform it eight times, and while performing those eight we’re rehearsing the new show. It gives us time to work through some tougher musical spots.”
The first two weeks are preparation. The tech crew arrives, consisting of five college students majoring in technical Summerstock. Props need prepared. It is a slowly moving whirlwind.
The production boasts 13 actors from across the country – places like California, Florida, New York City, Colorado and Virginia. There are accomplished musicians that perform live during shows, along with professional choreographers, stage directors and costumers. In this way, Lee hopes to connect students with professionals in the industry.
This group is made more exclusive because they must audition online for CST, which selects those 13 actors from a pool of 200.
“These are kids that will go on to Broadway,” Lee said. “I always surround myself with highly talented people, because I can learn from them. They’re not just good, they’re really good. It’s like bringing a major league team to Saint Ansgar and Osage.”
CST is also highly selective while auditioning local grade school students.
“This is professional theater,” Lee said.
They work hand-in-hand with performing arts teachers from local schools. As the Cedar River connects Osage and Saint Ansgar and gives Summerstock its name, one of Lee’s goals is to connect the communities of Mitchell County. It is on the theater’s logo.
She has also connected urban and rural. Actors and technicians like Wall live in host homes for entire summers, from June 1 to Aug. 8. They work hard. They rehearse from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with Sunday and most Monday’s off.
"This is preparing them for the rigorous world they’re entering,” Lee said. “This is their boot camp. On Broadway they do 10 shows a week with Sunday night and Monday off. That’s the game if you want to make a living.”
Broadway
Summerstock participants wander in and out of her Saint Ansgar house, where Lee holds rehearsals.
That day, her son was teaching at a theater camp in Osage. She hopes this training will hone the skills of future Summerstock actors and actresses. It will help them learn that the business is difficult, and it requires practice and commitment.
“By next year, some of these local kids will have had enough experience,” Lee said, “that we can begin casting them in major children’s roles. We’re creating another culture people aren’t accustomed to – in a good way.”
Despite lofty goals, Lee must keep her feet on the ground. She understands the importance of being financially viable. She is not surprised by CST’s success, and one aspiration is to bring in two or three more full-time employees. This year, Lee was made an employee instead of a contractor.
The non-profit was started in Minnesota while Lee still lived there. It is now an Iowa non-profit, and half of its board is from the Twin Cities, half from Mitchell County.
“We love the enthusiasm we’re hearing from the community," Lee said. "Our goal is to reach audiences from all the neighboring counties. We hope this becomes a destination from Rochester to Albert Lea, from Clear Lake to Cedar Falls."
