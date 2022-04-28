Britt's two newest emergency sirens in working order after system upgrades

The City of Britt reported progress in testing and upgrading its emergency sirens on April 25.

Sirens in Britt have previously been on a different system than Hancock County Emergency Management, but they are being fully transitioned to the county's two-tone system. Manual activation of some sirens was required in recent storms during the transition.

On April 25, an RC Systems inspector checked the Britt sirens. The inspector also updated the mechanisms that allow Hancock County Emergency Management to remotely activate Britt's tornado sirens.

Britt city officials reported that their North Siren located at Main and 7th Street NW sounded on each occasion in April. The City's South Siren located at 5th Street and 2nd Avenue SW previously had not sounded. Both sirens was successfully inspected and had their remote triggering systems upgraded.

There is also a third Britt siren located on Center and 3rd Avenue NE. It is an older siren and was deemed redundant by the engineers that installed Britt's two newer sirens several years ago.

City officials have now asked to have this third siren connected to the automated activation system, so long as it is still in working order. The Hancock County Emergency Management team is working to update and reactivate this third tower. RC Systems will return to Britt in the next two weeks to do another series of tests.

Hancock County Emergency Management reported previously that sirens with equipment not yet upgraded to the new system did not sound properly in Garner and Crystal Lake as well as Britt.

