Britt's North Iowa Lumber hand sanitizing stands combat COVID-19

Hand sanitizing stations are the gifts that keep on giving well-being in Hancock County.
North Iowa Lumber and Design in Britt, formerly the longstanding Britt Lumber, designed, built, and provided hand sanitizing stations at last summer’s Hancock County Fair.
The stations continue being used on the front lines in the county’s battle against COVID-19, reappearing most notably in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner on Nov. 24.
Rhonda Sullivan, of North Iowa Lumber and Design in Britt, estimated that lumberyard staff there assembled at least 25-30 of the stations last summer. Although the designs are simplistic, the stations are very functional and have been well used since coming off the in-house “assembly line,” according to Sullivan, who mans the front desk and hardware section, and Gene Warner, store manager since June 1 when he transferred from the Forest City store.
“We had fun making them,” said Sullivan. “People really appreciated and used them, but we had tweak and change some things because the bottles that hold the hand sanitizer were (circular), but we wanted to keep them on a pole where it would be accessible to change out the hand sanitizer yet not be easy for someone to steal.”
Thinking outside the box, she and yardman Mark Vandelune found a solution by placing the hand sanitizer bottles inside thin PVC pipe after finding regular PVC was too thick.
“Then we could just put a jug in there and after we ordered caps and reducing couplers, with a little effort, the tops could be turned so the bottles would come out,” said Sullivan. “Mark and I had a blast doing it.
"I am so glad they are still being used. It was a way for us to help a little, but this year it turned out to be a bigger gesture than we thought it would be. We are so glad that people can use them and are still using them to help with what’s going on right now.”
Summer employee Roger Dandt also helped with the assembly of the stations. Sullivan painted and stenciled the stations, including the name of North Iowa Lumber and Design.
Warner said it is his understanding some of the stations have continued to be used at car shows, and Sullivan said that some may have been used at horse shows after being used extensively across the Hancock County Fairgrounds for all fair activities last summer.
“We didn’t know how big a deal this was going to be, but it turned out to be a much bigger deal than people thought at first,” said Warner. “It really helped out Hancock County for a number of activities and we’re glad it has been a benefit.”
The lumberyard staff worked with Randy Hiscocks of the Hancock County Fair Board on the project for last summer's county fair.
Warner and Sullivan said the stations include a wood base using 4-inch by 4-inch boards, with some attaching to walls and others relying on a stand that is about 40 inches tall. They noted that the sanitizing stations are all lightweight and easy to pick up and move to wherever they are needed.
On Nov. 24 and at the request of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington saw that about eight of the stations were placed at strategic locations throughout the Hancock County Courthouse.
They were equipped with full bottles of hand sanitizer and located near building entrances and exits along with sanitary disposable masks for visitors. This may help to lessen the COVID-19 public infection rate in Hancock County until other means to slow or stop the virus become available.
At the Nov. 16 Supervisors meeting, Buffington had recommended that Hancock County officials increase hand sanitizing by providing the hand sanitizing stations and signage to remind people to wash hands and to recommend masks when going inside county buildings.
The small hand sanitizing stations that were initially provided to the fair were cited as possibly being one effective means to combat the virus.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
