Britt's North Iowa Lumber hand sanitizing stands combat COVID-19

“Then we could just put a jug in there and after we ordered caps and reducing couplers, with a little effort, the tops could be turned so the bottles would come out,” said Sullivan. “Mark and I had a blast doing it.

"I am so glad they are still being used. It was a way for us to help a little, but this year it turned out to be a bigger gesture than we thought it would be. We are so glad that people can use them and are still using them to help with what’s going on right now.”

Summer employee Roger Dandt also helped with the assembly of the stations. Sullivan painted and stenciled the stations, including the name of North Iowa Lumber and Design.

Warner said it is his understanding some of the stations have continued to be used at car shows, and Sullivan said that some may have been used at horse shows after being used extensively across the Hancock County Fairgrounds for all fair activities last summer.

“We didn’t know how big a deal this was going to be, but it turned out to be a much bigger deal than people thought at first,” said Warner. “It really helped out Hancock County for a number of activities and we’re glad it has been a benefit.”