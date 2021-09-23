Britt's new water tower now in place, water plant work begins in spring

A big milestone in Britt's city water project was reached on Sept. 17 when the new municipal water tower was put in place with a large crane.

It caps an entire summer of work by Maguire Iron Inc. on the first phase (tower) of the city's large-scale municipal water upgrades that will entail starting construction of a new water treatment plant next spring and summer.

"The nice thing is that it is brand new and it is a lot bigger than the other one," Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said. "The old tower will stay up until next year when they start building the new water treatment plant."

After some delay in knowing what to do about the old tower, which was tagged as a historical preservation piece last spring by state officials, the city will be allowed to take it down because it is "structurally unsound," according to Arndorfer.

He said the city will memorialize it with portions of it being used as sculptures for the new water plant. Arndorfer said that a plaque with the history of the 82-year-old tower will also be made and posted for public viewing at the new plant.

Water tower capacity will increase from 100,000 to 150,000 gallons with the change of towers. The new plant will replace the existing 1955 water treatment facility that long exceeded its anticipated useful life.