Britt's new water tower now in place, water plant work begins in spring

A big milestone in Britt's city water project was reached on Sept. 17 when the new municipal water tower was put in place with a large crane.
It caps an entire summer of work by Maguire Iron Inc. on the first phase (tower) of the city's large-scale municipal water upgrades that will entail starting construction of a new water treatment plant next spring and summer.
"The nice thing is that it is brand new and it is a lot bigger than the other one," Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said. "The old tower will stay up until next year when they start building the new water treatment plant."
After some delay in knowing what to do about the old tower, which was tagged as a historical preservation piece last spring by state officials, the city will be allowed to take it down because it is "structurally unsound," according to Arndorfer.
He said the city will memorialize it with portions of it being used as sculptures for the new water plant. Arndorfer said that a plaque with the history of the 82-year-old tower will also be made and posted for public viewing at the new plant.
Water tower capacity will increase from 100,000 to 150,000 gallons with the change of towers. The new plant will replace the existing 1955 water treatment facility that long exceeded its anticipated useful life.
Arndorfer said the new, larger tower will provide a significant increase in water pressure for city residents and be a big improvement for the city. It will be a relatively easy process to switch over service from the old tower.
"We worked with the state to do the water plant first and started with the water tower," Arndorfer said.
Following completion of the new water treatment plant, which is anticipated to be finished sometime in 2023, the city will move on to a large wastewater treatment project. Arndorfer said city officials have worked closely with DNR and state officials so that projects do not overlap.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.