Britt's Chizek, Hudspeth receive ISU Human Sciences scholarships

Anna Chizek and Sydney Hudspeth of Britt recently received Iowa State University scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units for the 2020-21 academic year.

Chizek is an Early Childhood Education major, who received the Carol Anderson Scholarship in Human Development and Family Studies. Hudspeth, is an Elementary Education major, who received the Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship Fund.

According to a release from the university, students in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences prepare to work in fields that impact the health, well-being, and education of individuals throughout the lifespan to advance families, schools, and communities. Scholars and practitioners in these fields work together to expand human potential and improve people's lives.

The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments, including apparel, events, and hospitality management; food science and human nutrition; human development and family studies; and kinesiology and health, according to the release.

