Winnebago Deputy Hepperly announces run for sheriff

Winnebago Deputy Sheriff Steve Hepperly announced his candidacy for sheriff on Thursday via a letter to the citizens of Winnebago County.

Hepperly has served as deputy sheriff for 28 years, in addition to 3 1/2 years as a correctional officer at the Cerro Gordo County Jail while he attended school at North Iowa Area Community College. After graduating with an associate's degree, he was hired in Manly as a police officer, where he worked for another 3 1/2 years before joining the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department in 1992.

In his letter, Hepperly noted that he served as a member of the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force and as a member of the Law Enforcement Intelligence Network. As deputy sheriff, according to the letter, Hepperly oversees the county's Sex Offender Registry Program and the Prescription Drug Takeback program. He has also served on several area boards and committees.

Hepperly wrote in his letter that he had many requests from peers and residents to run for sheriff.

"I fee I possess the energy, drive, determination, initiative and experience, along with my relationships within our communities and law enforcement peers and colleagues, which will strengthen and lead our department in a positive and professional direction."