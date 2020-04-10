West Hancock teachers hit the streets to boost morale

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping the schools closed and people self-quarantined, the teachers at West Hancock Community School District have thought of a way to connect with their students while still social distancing.
On Tuesday, April 7, the West Hancock CSD teachers drove their cars throughout the streets of Britt and Kanawha in a parade of honking and waving at their students to help keep morale up through the crisis.
Nearly all the teachers in the district took part in the parade that was about 40 cars long, and Kindergarten teacher Jana Loeschen, who organized the parade, said she got the response she expected and more.
“I didn’t realize that it would give me such a good feeling as what it did,” she said. “I knew it would be something that would make me happy, but it made all the teachers happy.”
Loeschen said she organized the parade because a lot of the teachers were missing the kids and thought the parade would be a good idea.
“I knew I would have fun, and I knew I would like it, but I didn’t know my heart would feel so full because of it,” she said. “It was very fulfilling.”
When they first started, Loeschen said a lot of teachers, including herself, had tears in their eyes because they saw the support of the students, parents and other community members with their signs, waving and standing on their front porches.
“It’s just a great morale booster, you know?” she said. “Even though we’re supposed to keep our social distancing, people still could do that and feel safe in their own yards and their own sidewalks and still wave and say hi to everybody.”
Kay Sifert took her two grandchildren, Anya Sifert and Sam Sifert, who are in pre-Kindergarten and first grade, respectively, along with their aunt to see the parade of teachers go through Britt and to support the teachers.
“[The kids] miss their teachers,” Kay said.
West Hancock is not the first school district to do this, though; Loeschen said she saw one of the parades in Algona and thought it was a cool way to let teachers see the kids’ faces and see how they’re doing while still following the social distancing guidelines.
Since Algona has done a teacher parade several times, Kay said she hopes West Hancock does the parade again.
“Big smiles [were] on [Sam’s] face when they were going by,” she said. “And he’s kind of shy, so that’s pretty cool that he got to see this.”
Kay said the kids are going to talk about the parade for several days because it helped boost their spirits from the sudden closings of the schools.
“Everything changed at such a sudden halt,” she said. “There was no closure; there was no good-bye; there was no ‘Take care, see you later’ from the teachers. So that’s why I think that, yeah, it’s really important that they did this and I think that it’s going to help these kids just keep more excited. This is hard for everybody.”
Loeschen said people take things for granted and when they don’t have it anymore, they find themselves really missing it.
“It isn’t the same feeling as when school is out in May,” she said. “When school is out in May, it’s a way different feeling than this quarantine thing. With this quarantine thing, we’ve been forced to not go to school and forced not to see our kids, and so when that’s taken away from you it really…gives you a whole different thankful feeling.”
At the end of the parade, Loeschen said she got several texts and responses from friends, parents and teachers thanking her and saying the parade was “such a good idea,” and she would definitely organize another one.
“If we end up not going back to school at all it would be nice to have an end-of-the-year parade,” she said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
