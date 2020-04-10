West Hancock teachers hit the streets to boost morale

“It’s just a great morale booster, you know?” she said. “Even though we’re supposed to keep our social distancing, people still could do that and feel safe in their own yards and their own sidewalks and still wave and say hi to everybody.”

Kay Sifert took her two grandchildren, Anya Sifert and Sam Sifert, who are in pre-Kindergarten and first grade, respectively, along with their aunt to see the parade of teachers go through Britt and to support the teachers.

“[The kids] miss their teachers,” Kay said.

West Hancock is not the first school district to do this, though; Loeschen said she saw one of the parades in Algona and thought it was a cool way to let teachers see the kids’ faces and see how they’re doing while still following the social distancing guidelines.

Since Algona has done a teacher parade several times, Kay said she hopes West Hancock does the parade again.

“Big smiles [were] on [Sam’s] face when they were going by,” she said. “And he’s kind of shy, so that’s pretty cool that he got to see this.”

Kay said the kids are going to talk about the parade for several days because it helped boost their spirits from the sudden closings of the schools.