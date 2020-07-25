West Hancock school board OKs return to classroom

West Hancock students and staff will return to their classrooms on Aug. 24.
That’s what the West Hancock Board of Education decided in a 6-1 vote, with Rene Abels opposed, on Monday, July 20, after a nearly two-hour discussion about how to best educate the district’s students while keeping them and their employees safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve looked at several (return-to-learn plans), and each one’s different. I think everybody, all the school boards, are really trying to do the best for their community, and I think we want to do the best for our community, as well,” said Leah Deutsch, school board director who teaches at Belmond-Klemme. “I know we’re trying to do the best we can, and I hope the community knows that we’re trying to do the best we can.”
Superintendent Wayne Kronemann reviewed the district’s draft return-to-learn plan with the school board, highlighting items that he needed determined before next month’s meeting, like back-to-school conferences, transportation and extracurricular activities.
Under the approved return-to-learn plan, West Hancock has eliminated half of its professional development early-out days to gain more instruction time this year.
The district also canceled back-to-school parent-teacher conferences historically held for elementary- and middle-school families. The school board directed the staff at each building to create videos, or other activities, to welcome students and introduce themselves before the first day of school.
The plan states West Hancock will provide internet access through hotspots and devices to all students and staff in case the need arises to learn or teach from home.
Each teacher will be prepared to live stream their classroom for those who may not be able to attend school.
Under the plan, students and staff are highly encouraged to wear face masks or shields should they feel the need. The district will provide disposable masks for those that request them.
Visitors will be limited to those deemed essential to education during the school day. Initially, parents and caregivers will not be allowed in the building to pick up or drop off students. If entry is necessary, screening will be required.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to screen their children each day before they enter a school vehicle or building.
Buses, although they won’t be limited in capacity, will be disinfected before the morning and afternoon routes as well as other times used.
If staff get COVID-19, West Hancock will follow state guidelines for leave and returning to work, and the same will apply to students. Arrangements will be made for those quarantined to be able to work or learn from home if able.
Kronemann said a doctor’s note will be required for students and staff to work from home if they haven’t tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has but are uncomfortable attending school in-person.
If students do not attend school, they will not be able to participate in any extracurricular activities unless they’re pre-authorized by their principal.
Abels, who is serving her first term on the school board, said she wasn’t in favor of the district’s return-to-learn plan, and she was opposed to returning to the classroom without requiring students and staff to wear masks.
“I think this whole thing is playing Russian roulette with our kids’ and our teachers’ lives, so I’m really not for going back to school,” she said. “I think it’s all insane.”
Board director Angie Johnson said parents should determine whether their children wear masks to school.
“I think it’s a personal choice and I think it should be if you want your kid to wear a mask, wear a mask, if you don’t, you don’t,” she said. “I don’t think it’s promoting spreading of that because you don’t wear a mask because you might not have it.”
Hancock and Winnebago counties’ Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington, who attended the meeting to answer questions related to the plan, said there’s no way to return to school perfectly.
“I don’t think anybody should assume that you’re going be able to build this perfect world, especially in a classroom setting, but do the absolute best you can with the higher intensity hygiene and expectations of those students,” he said. “There’s not going to be anything easy about going back to school anywhere.”
The school board’s decision came just days after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she’d override local school districts and require at least half of students’ schooling be in person.
She said districts could seek waivers to the 50% requirement from the Iowa Department of Education, which would consider exceptions if there are local surges in virus cases.
Additional guidance on issues how to handle outbreaks and other issues is expected from state education officials and the governor’s office office by Aug. 1.
As of Wednesday, Hancock County had 89 positive cases and two deaths, which is nearly 30 times more than when schools officially closed to in-person learning across the state in May.
West Hancock’s return-to-learn plan and reopening guidance can be found on its website at www.whancock.org.
Specific plans for building operations and activities will be provided as they are finalized closer to school’s start.
The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the West Hancock High School in Britt.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
