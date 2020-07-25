West Hancock school board OKs return to classroom

The plan states West Hancock will provide internet access through hotspots and devices to all students and staff in case the need arises to learn or teach from home.

Each teacher will be prepared to live stream their classroom for those who may not be able to attend school.

Under the plan, students and staff are highly encouraged to wear face masks or shields should they feel the need. The district will provide disposable masks for those that request them.

Visitors will be limited to those deemed essential to education during the school day. Initially, parents and caregivers will not be allowed in the building to pick up or drop off students. If entry is necessary, screening will be required.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to screen their children each day before they enter a school vehicle or building.

Buses, although they won’t be limited in capacity, will be disinfected before the morning and afternoon routes as well as other times used.

If staff get COVID-19, West Hancock will follow state guidelines for leave and returning to work, and the same will apply to students. Arrangements will be made for those quarantined to be able to work or learn from home if able.