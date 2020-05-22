West Hancock says no to participating in NIACC regional center

If West Hancock had chosen to participate, the district would have been obligated to purchase three seats for each academy, a total of 12 seats. At $3,000 a seat, this would have cost the district $36,000 in the first year from its physical plant equipment levy (PPEL) funds.

Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said their students can get 36 credits with $3,000 at NIACC but only 19 credits through the regional center academies, which is also limited to career technical education.

Board member Angie Johnson said there are always courses available at NIACC, though it’s a little farther to drive to, but the over $360,000 the district would have to pay over the 10 years of the contract could instead pay for a lot of programs at the high school level.

Additionally, the academies have been put together to target the things that are needed in the area, such as healthcare workers, that the kids can get jobs in, but most of the jobs listed that the academies will prepare kids for simply require a high school degree.

“A lot of them don’t need a college credit core, so you’re going to use taxpayer money to give them college credit, then they’re just going to go into workforce – because that’s what these academies are for, it’s supposed to be for a skilled workforce not to go to college,” Kronemann said.