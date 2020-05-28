West Hancock High School prom canceled

Because there is currently no air conditioning in the high school gym, which is undergoing some minor renovations, they had to look at different venues.

Additionally, because they didn’t feel like they could safely accommodate a large gathering for a grand march, which usually leads off prom, Peterson said they were going to cater a meal for the students instead.

“We found these to be viable options and were hopeful that with the easing of restrictions that we’d be able to make this happen,” he said. “However, the decision was made very clear to us from the powers above that be so that was it.”

Since prom is an important night for many seniors, the high school tried to think through some different ideas for some prom alternatives, but Peterson said they all led to the same conclusion of cancellation.

“We realize this is still a very confusing topic as we are now allowed to have other gatherings, like baseball and softball,” he said. “However, even then we are supposed to try to maintain appropriate social distancing. It is hard to have a dance when kids are supposed to stay six feet apart.”