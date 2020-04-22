West Hancock High School basketball coach position reopened

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The West Hancock High School head boys basketball coach position was reopened by the district school board following a closed session during the school board meeting Monday, April 20.

The school board voted unanimously, with Ryan Johnson abstaining, to open the position of head high school basketball coach, but allowing the current coach, Brian Peterson, to reapply.

Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said this is not the same as a termination, since Peterson has the option to reapply for the position.

"No contracts have been issued for next year yet," he said. "This is a personnel matter and I cannot share anything about why this happened."

Peterson said his status as a physical education teacher at West Hancock has not changed and did not give many other comments.

"The only comment I have is that they reopened up the position and I am allowed to reapply for it, and that is what I'm going to do," he said.

West Hancock Athletic Director Steve Lansing said there had been several instances throughout the 12 years of his coaching that have been brought to the district's attention by several people, so they took it before the school board.