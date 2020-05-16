West Hancock freshman 1 of 17 chosen for summer music program

A West Hancock High School freshman is 1 of 17 people nationwide attending a summer program at one of the most prestigious music schools in the country.
Isabelle Rosin, 15, who has been playing the French horn for the past five years, was accepted to participate in an online workshop by the Eastman School of Music in August to help improve her horn playing.
“I think I’ll just go and take in as much as I can and learn as much as I can, and I’m really excited for how it’s going to further my musical career,” she said.
The program, FUN of Fundamentals: A Path to Enhanced Artistry on the Horn, is taught by Peter Kurau, one of the most well-known Conn 8D French horn players in the world and a part of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, along with Nikolette LaBonte, who plays in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and Elizabeth Freimuth, who is a member of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and a professor at Brevard Music Center.
“It’s just kind of crazy that I’m going to be able to be studying with some of the top horn professors in the nation,” Isabelle said.
Isabelle started playing the Conn 8D French horn when she was in fifth grade, and said she likes playing it because it’s a way to express herself.
“Whether you’re mad or happy or anything, it’s a place you can go and just express that,” she said.
Her mother, Jennifer Rosin, who is also the band teacher for West Hancock middle and high schools, said ever since she picked up the French horn, Isabelle has wanted to be a professional horn player.
“I kind of have a unique position as both mom and teacher because I get to see her in different settings, and at home she lives with her French horn,” Jennifer said. “I mean, she is playing two to four hours a day right now and loves every moment of it. If she has a spare second she is playing her horn.”
Though there aren’t any orchestras around here, Isabelle has always been working to play her horn better, whether that’s through watching videos or taking private lessons with her tutor, Wayne Lu.
“Because we’re in such a small area and there are limited opportunities around here for playing, like orchestras,” Jennifer said. “We don’t have a lot of orchestras around here, so for her to get that kind of exposure is kind of unheard of, and to think that she’s going to be playing with the best horn players in the world is really, really cool.”
Lu encouraged Isabelle to apply for the summer music program at Eastman, because she wants to play the French horn professionally as an orchestral musician, and this program is a good opportunity for her to improve.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program had to be moved to an online seminar and the number of participants was limited to 17 people, who could range from high schoolers to adults throughout the country.
Applications were due by May 15, and applicants needed to include a music resume that included any accomplishments, such as honor bands, All State and recitals, along with music literature they’d played and an audition video that included an etude out of Kopprasch studies for low horn.
Isabelle sent in her application April 16, and within a few days she had already heard back that she was accepted, Jennifer said.
“There were some squeals of delight as she ran up the stairs with her letter in her hand,” she said.
Now that she’s accepted, she’ll be learning how to extend and control her range, shape her sound and use it to her advantage through three half-hour lessons with each of the three professors and some online seminars, between Aug. 3 and 5.
Though there’s no preparation required for the program, Isabelle said she’s preparing a solo, an adaptation of the Bach cello suites for horn, to play for her lessons.
After the summer program, Isabelle will audition for the National Youth Orchestras of America through Carnegie Hall, which has a more intense and lengthy audition process than the one for the summer program.
On June 1, the audition excerpts for the 2021 program will be posted, and applications officially open Sept. 10 with an application deadline of Nov. 12 and a recommendation deadline of Dec. 1.
Jennifer said Isabelle is unique in that she never settles for OK, wants to be the best, and will do whatever it takes, whether practicing for extra hours, doing extra studying or reading articles.
“I’m just really proud of all the accomplishments that she has made in this amount of time,” she said. “She’s only played for about five years, so that’s really cool and I love to see the goals that she has set for herself.”
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
