West Hancock freshman 1 of 17 chosen for summer music program

Her mother, Jennifer Rosin, who is also the band teacher for West Hancock middle and high schools, said ever since she picked up the French horn, Isabelle has wanted to be a professional horn player.

“I kind of have a unique position as both mom and teacher because I get to see her in different settings, and at home she lives with her French horn,” Jennifer said. “I mean, she is playing two to four hours a day right now and loves every moment of it. If she has a spare second she is playing her horn.”

Though there aren’t any orchestras around here, Isabelle has always been working to play her horn better, whether that’s through watching videos or taking private lessons with her tutor, Wayne Lu.

“Because we’re in such a small area and there are limited opportunities around here for playing, like orchestras,” Jennifer said. “We don’t have a lot of orchestras around here, so for her to get that kind of exposure is kind of unheard of, and to think that she’s going to be playing with the best horn players in the world is really, really cool.”

Lu encouraged Isabelle to apply for the summer music program at Eastman, because she wants to play the French horn professionally as an orchestral musician, and this program is a good opportunity for her to improve.