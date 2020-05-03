West Hancock, Forest City teachers retiring with schools closed

Though schools have closed for the rest of the school year, teachers and students throughout the state have managed to keep holding classes through video and other communication over the internet.
For some teachers, this will be how they end their careers when the school year ends in May or June.
“This is not the way I would have chosen to end my teaching career or my last year at school,” West Hancock High School science teacher Heather Schoenwetter said.
Schoenwetter, 60, said learning new technology does not come as easily to her as it would to somebody younger, and though she is learning the technology and getting used to it, not seeing her students in person is difficult.
“You know, you can see their face on the screen but it’s not the same as being in the room and being able to share a high-five or a fist bump,” she said. “The sad part is I’m not going to be able to see them all, because we’re not going back now.”
This will not be the last time she’ll ever be able to see her students though, since after she retires Schoenwetter said she plans to do some substitute teaching in addition to visiting her family more.
Teaching was a second career for Schoenwetter, who quit college and worked as a secretary to help put her husband through school and then take care of their kids and keep the finances stable, so when they moved to Iowa she went back to college to become a science teacher, she said.
She then spent 19 years teaching, 14 of which were at West Hancock High School, and Schoenwetter said she will look back at West Hancock as a great team.
“The folks that I work with have always been just really awesome,” she said. “The coworkers, they would do anything for you.”
Though the end to her teaching career is different from the ending she expected, Schoenwetter said she and everybody will get through it.
“I’m a firm believer that nothing happens by accident, so for whatever reason this is the way that it has happened and I will rejoice that I am not myself, or anybody that I know, in school,” she said. “There’s nobody that’s been sickened by this virus.”
Forest City Middle School physical education teacher Linda Keifer is also retiring after 20 years with the school district and said she’ll continue to help officiate Waldorf University and Forest City High School volleyball games, but she’ll also focus more on taking care of her family, especially her 95-year-old mom and her grandkids.
After teaching physical education in high school and then in middle school for the last 11 years of her career, Keifer said she got serious about retiring this year, making plans and arranging everything for her retirement, but ending her career without saying good-bye to her students left her with mixed feelings of unfinished business.
“It’s a good move for me, but not necessarily was I looking at a pandemic to go out on,” she said. “I probably won’t get to say good-bye to some people I’d really like to.”
Keifer said she’ll miss her students, teaching them life lessons and building bonds with them, and her coworkers who helped her and supported her through her difficult times.
“Those bonds you build forever, that’s what I’m going to miss,” she said.
West Hancock Elementary School Title One reading teacher Nancy Jass, who is retiring after 31 years at the school, said she hates the way her career is ending but she is glad she was able to provide the students and their families with opportunities to continue to learn despite the circumstances.
“For the most part, I really hate it,” she said. “I think it’s sad and disappointing not to be there and feeling like you’re doing your best teaching. I really believe that we have done some good things for kids given the situation that we’re in.”
As a Title I teacher, Jass worked with kindergarten through fourth-grade students in small groups and sometimes one-on-one to help teach kids how to read and write.
“I guess just knowing that when a student left my classroom that they were a better reader than when they came in, so that’s probably what I’m going to miss the most,” she said.
Jass said she enjoyed watching the transition students took from when they’re first learning to read in kindergarten to using that knowledge in third and fourth grade to learn more in the classroom.
“When they get into third and fourth grade that they’re really, they’re not really so much learning to read as they’re reading to do their learning, so it’s really fun to see that transition for kids,” she said.
Looking back, Jass said she taught with some of the best teachers who taught her a lot and she appreciates that she got to work with teachers who kept in mind what was best for kids.
“I think that started way back when I was a young teacher and I think it continues, and it has continued my whole career, whether we were deciding on a reading program or whatever a particular student might need,” Jass said. “I really feel like West Hancock has and had some really great teachers.”
Forest City Middle School fifth grade math teacher Don Johnson, who is retiring after 33 years with Forest City, was reached out for comment but respectfully declined.
Brandon Fordyce - Technical - Forest City
Brettin Linder - Social Science - Forest City
Isabel Redinger - Language - Forest City
Jasmine Sanasinh - Music - Forest City
Joshua Olson - Science - Forest City
Kevin Aberg - Math - Forest City
Kristian Gunderson - Athlete - Forest City
Olivia Sarasio Meyer - Arts - Forest City
Erin Caylor - Athlete - Forest City
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!