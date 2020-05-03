West Hancock, Forest City teachers retiring with schools closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though schools have closed for the rest of the school year, teachers and students throughout the state have managed to keep holding classes through video and other communication over the internet.

For some teachers, this will be how they end their careers when the school year ends in May or June.

“This is not the way I would have chosen to end my teaching career or my last year at school,” West Hancock High School science teacher Heather Schoenwetter said.

Schoenwetter, 60, said learning new technology does not come as easily to her as it would to somebody younger, and though she is learning the technology and getting used to it, not seeing her students in person is difficult.

“You know, you can see their face on the screen but it’s not the same as being in the room and being able to share a high-five or a fist bump,” she said. “The sad part is I’m not going to be able to see them all, because we’re not going back now.”

This will not be the last time she’ll ever be able to see her students though, since after she retires Schoenwetter said she plans to do some substitute teaching in addition to visiting her family more.