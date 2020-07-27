West Hancock fall registration begins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock registration process for the 20-21 school year is ready to go. The process will be the same as last year. If you are new to the district please come to one of the school buildings any time after Aug. 1 to begin the process.

If you are not new to the district please use JMC to register. If you do not remember your login please call one of the buildings to retrieve that information. If you have any issues with JMC errors or the payment portion you might want to try a browser other than Explorer and make sure your popup blocker is off. If you are getting a "Runtime Error" then close out of your browser completely and open it again. Then try the parent access again.

Please take time to read through the directions carefully. Also please make sure you work through all the tabs so you can get to the class lists and supply lists that are at the end of the process. The JMC program will not let you move to the next tab until you have answered all the custom fields for each child.