West Hancock fall registration begins

The West Hancock registration process for the 20-21 school year is ready to go. The process will be the same as last year. If you are new to the district please come to one of the school buildings any time after Aug. 1 to begin the process.
If you are not new to the district please use JMC to register. If you do not remember your login please call one of the buildings to retrieve that information. If you have any issues with JMC errors or the payment portion you might want to try a browser other than Explorer and make sure your popup blocker is off. If you are getting a "Runtime Error" then close out of your browser completely and open it again. Then try the parent access again.
Please take time to read through the directions carefully. Also please make sure you work through all the tabs so you can get to the class lists and supply lists that are at the end of the process. The JMC program will not let you move to the next tab until you have answered all the custom fields for each child.
We have bulk loaded your cost for registration based on your current lunch status, ie. free, reduced, or paying. The directions in JMC will hopefully help you understand how you will know what your current status is and what the process will be if you fill out a free and reduced application. If you are in the direct certification system you should have received an email or letter from us recently. If you did, do not fill out a free and reduced lunch application. There is also a video explaining how to pay in JMC. Don't forget to purchase your activity tickets anything else you may need while you are in there.
If you have documents to turn into the school or need help with the process please come to one of the three buildings on Aug. 11 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The best way to get quick help would be to go to the building most of your children attend.
