Voting turnout skyrockets with absentee voting

In Winnebago County, Weiss said the county typically sees a 16 percent voter turnout at a primary election, with 4,220 active voters between both democrats and republicans in the county, and this year, that percentage has been surpassed by absentee votes alone.

“We received 1,609 absentee requests so far this year,” Weiss said. “In 2018, there were 83 absentee requests.”

With absentee requests alone, the county is already looking at a voter turnout of at least 38 percent.

“We are pleased with the amount of people voting for the primary election this year,” Weiss said.

Hancock County has 4,633 active registered voters and had a voter turnout of about 23 percent in the 2018 primary election, according to the 2018 primary election turnout report prepared by the office of the Iowa Secretary of State.

In 2018, there were 134 absentee requests; this year, the auditor’s office received 1,601.

With absentee requests alone, Hancock County is looking at a voter turnout of at least 34 percent already.

Weiss attributed this surge of voting in the county to simply registered voters receiving the absentee ballot request forms in the mail, filling it out and sending it back.