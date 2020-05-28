Voting turnout skyrockets with absentee voting

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, there has been a big statewide push to encourage voters to vote absentee.
Near the end of April, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate had sent absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state and county auditors, including Winnebago County auditor Karla Weiss and Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenmann, have asked their voters to cast absentee ballots by mail for the June 2 primary election.
The absentee ballot requests had to have been received by the county auditor’s office by May 22 for the voter to get an absentee ballot.
Those who wish to vote absentee, but in person, could do so until June 1, and mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 1.
On the day of the election there will be three polling places to vote in person in Winnebago County: the Lake Mills High School gym, the Forest City Middle School gym and the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center.
In Hancock County, the voting places on June 2 are the Britt Municipal Building and the Garner Public Library.
With voting and mailing ballots taking so little work, and the absentee ballot requests practically falling in people’s laps, the auditor offices have seen their voting numbers skyrocket.
In Winnebago County, Weiss said the county typically sees a 16 percent voter turnout at a primary election, with 4,220 active voters between both democrats and republicans in the county, and this year, that percentage has been surpassed by absentee votes alone.
“We received 1,609 absentee requests so far this year,” Weiss said. “In 2018, there were 83 absentee requests.”
With absentee requests alone, the county is already looking at a voter turnout of at least 38 percent.
“We are pleased with the amount of people voting for the primary election this year,” Weiss said.
Hancock County has 4,633 active registered voters and had a voter turnout of about 23 percent in the 2018 primary election, according to the 2018 primary election turnout report prepared by the office of the Iowa Secretary of State.
In 2018, there were 134 absentee requests; this year, the auditor’s office received 1,601.
With absentee requests alone, Hancock County is looking at a voter turnout of at least 34 percent already.
Weiss attributed this surge of voting in the county to simply registered voters receiving the absentee ballot request forms in the mail, filling it out and sending it back.
As the requests come flooding in, the auditor’s offices have been working hard to keep up with the flow and making sure every ballot goes out on time so the voters have enough time to fill it out and mail it back.
“We just work until they are processed and ballots are out to the citizens,” Weiss said.
Eisenmann said absentee ballots can be submitted by mail or by personal delivery.
If submitting by mail, postage is already paid but the ballots must be postmarked on or before June 1 to be counted, and even if it has been postmarked on time, mailed ballots must be received by the county auditor’s office by June 8 or it will not be counted.
Additionally, since postmarks are not guaranteed, absentee ballots should be mailed early enough that it arrives before election day.
Ballots being personally delivered must be delivered to the auditor’s office, not the polling place, before the polls close at 9 p.m. on June 2.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!