Veterans beware of stimulus check scams
0 comments

Veterans beware of stimulus check scams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hancock County Veterans Affairs wants all vets to beware of scams surround stimulus checks. Neither the Veterans Administration nor the IRS will call you concerning financial aid or money given.

Hancock County veterans should be sure to register their DD-214 via the county Recorder's and Assessor's offices to qualify for property tax credit if they are a home owner.

Finally, be sure to obtain the red "veteran" designation for your Iowa driver's license or veteran license plates. They're free.

Contact Gerald Edgar from 8:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for concerns or V.A. appointments. Other days/hours and home visits available by appointment. His number is 641-923-4427.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News