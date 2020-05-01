Veterans beware of stimulus check scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hancock County Veterans Affairs wants all vets to beware of scams surround stimulus checks. Neither the Veterans Administration nor the IRS will call you concerning financial aid or money given.

Hancock County veterans should be sure to register their DD-214 via the county Recorder's and Assessor's offices to qualify for property tax credit if they are a home owner.

Finally, be sure to obtain the red "veteran" designation for your Iowa driver's license or veteran license plates. They're free.

Contact Gerald Edgar from 8:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for concerns or V.A. appointments. Other days/hours and home visits available by appointment. His number is 641-923-4427.

