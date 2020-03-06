U.S. Senate candidate Franken visits Hancock County

When asked what kind of solutions he would support in addressing the United States’ massive debt, he said he would support repealing 80 percent of the Trump tax cut and lifting the cap on Social Security

“That’s just a no-brainer,” he said. “That’s irrefutable, frankly.”

America has good health care, but it’s “inordinately expensive” with accessibility and efficiency issues, Franken said.

To solve this issue, Franken said the U.S. should go all in on the Affordable Care Act, fix the inefficiencies associated with it and see where that goes.

“Ultimately, I think we ought to have Medicare in place of the exchange of public and private option,” he said. “I don’t exactly know, but there are plenty of studies out there that address a plethora of options.”

Franken said the ACA is the only plan that provides a solution to give healthcare to the 30 million Americans who don’t have it.

“It doesn’t do it cleanly, but at least it’s a solution and it put people on the path to coverage,” he said. “I don’t know what else there is that helps out in that regard.”