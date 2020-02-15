Top of Iowa Toms' Hunting Heritage Banquet on Feb. 29

The Top of Iowa Toms Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual banquet on Feb. 29 at Duncan Hall, 2337 Nation Ave, Duncan, to raise money for projects that conserve wildlife and preserve Iowa’s hunting heritage.

This is the chapter’s 20th year hosting the banquet. It’s the best opportunity in town to meet other people who care about conservation while enjoying food, music and fun.

Social hour is at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. Families can play games and enter raffles to win guns and prizes. There also will be silent and live auctions for exclusive framed art, guns, collectibles, sculptures home furnishings and more.

Local and state NWTF chapters host thousands of similar events nationwide each year to raise funds that help conserve wildlife and habitat, and introduce new people to the outdoors.

For information about the Top of Iowa Toms Chapter’s Hunting Heritage Banquet and to order tickets contact Jane Cook at 641-843-4585 and/or janecook26@hotmail.com Pre-registration is preferred.

