The unofficial primary election results are in for Hancock, Winnebago counties

The unofficial results for the June 2 primary election are in, and this year the election has seen a greater turnout than in years past due to most people voting absentee.
On the day of the primary election, people in Hancock County and Winnebago County had their polling places limited to two and three places, respectively, and they were open until 9 p.m.
Late into the night, the ballots were counted and the unofficial results for this year’s primary election were released.
Hancock County
Hancock County received a total of 1,807 ballots this year, 1,229 from registered republicans and 578 from registered democrats.
For the open county supervisor position, which only had republicans Donny Schleusner and incumbent Jerry Tlach running and no Democrats, Tlach won the primary with 57 percent of the votes.
As the only one running for the county auditor position between both Democrats and Republicans, incumbent Michelle Eisenmann won the primary with nearly all the votes.
Robert Gerdes Jr., who also ran uncontested in the county sheriff race for the Republican primary, won with nearly all the votes.
For the District 8 state representative position, incumbent Terry Baxter and Glenn Kiss each won their uncontested Republican and Democratic primary races, respectively, with nearly all the votes each in Hancock County.
Dennis Guth, running uncontested as the incumbent in the Republican primary for District 4 state senator, also came away with nearly all the votes in Hancock County.
The District 4 U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator races were more closely matched, with the Republican representative and Democratic senator primaries containing five contestants each.
For the U.S. Representative seat in the Republican primary, Randy Feenstra came away with nearly 45 percent of the votes in Hancock County, followed by incumbent Steve King with nearly 39 percent of the votes.
Bret Richards, Jeremy Taylor and Steven Reeder trailed behind with about 8 percent, 5 percent and 3 percent of the votes, respectively.
J.D. Scholten went uncontested in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House of Representatives seat, and so garnered all but one of the county’s democratic votes.
In the U.S. Senate race in the Democratic primary, Theresa Greenfield took the lead with 60 percent of the county’s votes, followed distantly by Michael Franken, who had 20 percent of the votes.
Kimberly Graham, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods garnered 11 percent, 7 percent and 1 percent of the votes, respectively, in the county.
Incumbent Joni Ernst ran uncontested for the U.S. Senate Republican primary race, and so received nearly all of the county’s votes.
Winnebago County
Winnebago County received 1,990 votes, 1,205 of which were Republican ballots and 785 of which were Democratic ballots.
The District 2 county supervisor race was contested in both party primaries by all newcomers to replace Supervisor Mike Stensrud, who is stepping down at the end of the year.
Susan Smith won the Republican primary with 57 percent of the votes, followed by Dan Kirschbaum with 41 percent.
Steven Peterson won the Democratic primary overwhelmingly with 79 percent of the votes, trailed by Gary Nelson with 18 percent.
Incumbent Karla Weiss was the only one running for the auditor’s position, and so won the Republican primary with nearly all the votes.
As the only ones running in their primaries for the open county sheriff’s position, Michael Droessler and Steven Hepperly won their Republican and Democratic primary races, respectively, with nearly all the votes and so will face each other in the general election.
For District 7 State Representative, only Henry Stone, Republican, and Debra Jensen, Democrat, ran, and so will face each other in November.
Incumbent Dennis Guth is the sole Republican candidate running for District 4 State Senator and so won his primary race with nearly all the votes.
In the District 4 U.S. House of Representative primary races, five Republicans and one Democrat ran, and in the U.S. Senate primary race, five Democrats and one Republican ran.
Randy Feenstra received 43 percent of the votes for the 4th District US House of Representatives, followed by incumbent Steve King with 32 percent.
Jeremy Taylor, Bret Richards and Steven Reeder followed with 11 percent, 9 percent and 5 percent of the vote, respectively.
J.D. Scholten won uncontested in the Democratic primary.
Theresa Greenfield swept the field with 73 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary race for US Senate, followed distantly by Kimberly Graham, Michael Franken, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods with 11 percent, 10 percent, 4 percent and 1 percent of the vote, respectively.
Incumbent Joni Ernst ran uncontested in the U.S. Senate Republican primary race.
