The unofficial primary election results are in for Hancock, Winnebago counties

Dennis Guth, running uncontested as the incumbent in the Republican primary for District 4 state senator, also came away with nearly all the votes in Hancock County.

The District 4 U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator races were more closely matched, with the Republican representative and Democratic senator primaries containing five contestants each.

For the U.S. Representative seat in the Republican primary, Randy Feenstra came away with nearly 45 percent of the votes in Hancock County, followed by incumbent Steve King with nearly 39 percent of the votes.

Bret Richards, Jeremy Taylor and Steven Reeder trailed behind with about 8 percent, 5 percent and 3 percent of the votes, respectively.

J.D. Scholten went uncontested in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House of Representatives seat, and so garnered all but one of the county’s democratic votes.

In the U.S. Senate race in the Democratic primary, Theresa Greenfield took the lead with 60 percent of the county’s votes, followed distantly by Michael Franken, who had 20 percent of the votes.

Kimberly Graham, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods garnered 11 percent, 7 percent and 1 percent of the votes, respectively, in the county.