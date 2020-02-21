Tax levies generally expected to decrease for next fiscal year

Budget season is upon us, and the tax levies are changing a bit for Winnebago and Hancock counties and Forest City.

Forest City

The tax levy for fiscal year 2020-2021 in Forest City has gone down by 38 cents from last year to a tax rate of $17.26 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

City administrator Barb Smith said the levy has gone down a bit because there is an increase in valuations due to some new construction.

With valuations going up, the city can lower the levies by a bit and still meet the needs of its budget.

The city is also using some fund balances to help lower the levy.

However, recycling rates will increase $1 per month, and electric rates will increase 3 percent, so a residential service will increase from 10.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.7 cents per kilowatt hour, roughly $2 per month.

Additionally, the electric service charge will increase from $6.89 per month to $7.10 per month for a residential service.

Water, sewer and garbage rates will remain the same as last year.

Hancock County

