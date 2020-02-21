Tax levies generally expected to decrease for next fiscal year

Budget season is upon us, and the tax levies are changing a bit for Winnebago and Hancock counties and Forest City.
Forest City
The tax levy for fiscal year 2020-2021 in Forest City has gone down by 38 cents from last year to a tax rate of $17.26 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
City administrator Barb Smith said the levy has gone down a bit because there is an increase in valuations due to some new construction.
With valuations going up, the city can lower the levies by a bit and still meet the needs of its budget.
The city is also using some fund balances to help lower the levy.
However, recycling rates will increase $1 per month, and electric rates will increase 3 percent, so a residential service will increase from 10.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.7 cents per kilowatt hour, roughly $2 per month.
Additionally, the electric service charge will increase from $6.89 per month to $7.10 per month for a residential service.
Water, sewer and garbage rates will remain the same as last year.
Hancock County
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed property tax levy rate of 3.36 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for general services – a decrease from last year’s 3.48 tax rate – and 3.07 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for rural services – a decrease from last year’s 3.17 tax rate.
The decrease in tax rates is due to the nearly $40 million increase in taxable valuation for general services from last year and nearly $24 million increase in taxable valuation in rural services.
The proposed tax rate per $1,000 of taxable valuation for urban areas is 3.82 and for rural areas is 6.82.
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing for its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget at 9:15 a.m. March 9 in the supervisors’ board room.
Winnebago County
Winnebago County’s proposed levy per $1,000 of taxable valuation is 7.90 in urban areas and 13.35 in rural areas, according to the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
The proposed general basic tax rate per $1,000 of taxable value is 4.32, which exceeds the 3.5 maximum rate established by the general assembly.
According to the proposed budget, the additional levy of 0.82 for $503,887 is needed to pay for operations at the public health office and staffing at the county jail.
The proposed rural basic tax rate per $1,000 of taxable value is 4.84, which exceeds the 3.95 maximum rural basic tax rate.
The additional levy of 0.89 for $370,000 is needed to continue the county bridge replacement program and maintain the infrastructure of the county, according to the proposed budget.
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 at 9 a.m. March 17 in the supervisors’ board room.
