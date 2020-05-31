Steve King faces stiff primary fight in Iowa Republican primary Tuesday

In that poll, conducted by a Washington, D.C. firm, had the four other challengers in low double- or single digits. Jeremy Taylor, a former state legislator and Woodbury County supervisor from Sioux City, was at 11.96 percent; Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin, was at 5.98 percent; and Okoboji real estate developer Steve Reeder was at 4.74 percent.

If no candidate receives at least 35 percent support in Tuesday’s primary, the nominee would be picked at a special nominating convention this summer.

King, who turned 71 on Thursday, has repeatedly insisted the New York Times reporter misquoted him in the January 2019 article, which led to a national backlash. Besides Feenstra, the other challengers seemed to agree with him at a recent candidate forum in Des Moines. Like Feenstra, while the challengers have not directly referred to the white nationalist controversy, they have questioned whether King can still effectively represent the district.

Taylor likened King to a starting quarterback "whose time has come and gone." But Taylor has spent much more of his campaign trying to poke holes in Feenstra's readiness to wear the conservative mantle. In particular, Taylor has claimed Feenstra has "alienated" conservatives over gun legislation in the Iowa Senate, a charge Feenstra has denied.