Stellar Industries responds to COVID-19 with temporary limited production

Due to the continued threat and growing concerns toward the spread of the COVID-19 virus, on March 21, Stellar Industries went into a production curtailment mode.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This state of limited operations will last until April 6, when the company plans to resume full production operations. Stellar Industries is committed to the health and well-being of their employees, community and customers and feel this is the best decision for all currently.

Stellar is committed to providing quality customer support during this time of national crisis. To support this effort, Stellar will have a limited production, shipping and receiving crew continue on-site. Sales, customer service and other critical functions will be working remotely and continue to be available by phone and email.

For more information, visit www.stellarindustries.com or call 800-321-3741.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0