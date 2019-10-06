{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock Eagles hosted Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

No score were available at press time.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Eagles travel to Bishop-Garrigan on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and then to North Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 12 for a tournament.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments