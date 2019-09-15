The North Iowa volleyball team beat West Hancock by a decisive margin on Thursday, Sept. 12, sweeping the Eagles in three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-19, and 25-13.
Senior Cassie Peterson led the Bison with 10 kills on the day, while senior Ella Hughes was close behind, with nine.
Senior Sydney Sabin and senior Hannah Main tied for the team lead, with eight digs, with Main leading the with 27 assists, and six digs on the night.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
The West Hancock volleyball team was swept on Tuesday, Sept. 10 by North Union, as the Eagles lost in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-16, and 25-12.
The Eagles play at Forest City on Tuesday, Sept. 17. They are then on the road on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Newman Catholic. The Eagles travel to Graettinger/Terril for a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 21.
IMG_0001.JPG
IMG_0003.JPG
IMG_0004.JPG
IMG_0006.JPG
IMG_0013.JPG
IMG_0018.JPG
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.