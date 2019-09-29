{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock volleyball team had a tough day of tournament action at Bishop-Garrigan, on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Eagles took on North Iowa, Southeast Valley, Bishop-Garrigan, G-H-V and St. Ansgar.

They were only able to win one set during the day-long tournament.

The Eagles host Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

