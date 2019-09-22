{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City volleyball team beat West Hancock on Tuesday, September 17 in four sets. The Eagles won set two 25-22, but dropped sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-5. 

Junior Kaylee Miller paced the Indians with 15 kills, with sophomore Shae Dillavoue close behind with 13. Junior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 20 digs. 

Senior Emma Hovenga had an outstanding match, with 43 assists on the day, along with seven aces. 

The Eagles will play again on Saturday, Sept. 28, when they travel to Bishop Garrigan for a tournament. 

